The luxury sector may be showing signs of timid recovery, and the sparkly objects on display at the Las Vegas jewelry shows this month did their best to dazzle buyers into parting with their dollars. Like last year, exhibitors hedged their bets by creating opening price point items designed to hit the $5,000 to $7,000 retail sweet spot, but an increasing number of fine jewelry designers at the Couture show went bold with one-of-a-kind pieces ranging into six and even seven-figure territory, indicating that the demand exists for unique gold and gemstone pieces with high perceived — and actual — value.

“Things are starting to look better than they have in past years,” said Greg Kwiat, president of Kwiat and Fred Leighton. “There’s the sense that people are appreciating — and purchasing — jewelry again.” For family-run Kwiat, which specializes in important large stones, such as a pair of 13.5-karat pear-shaped yellow diamond earring for $2.2 million, it was an opportunity to celebrate its 110th anniversary with a 10-piece collection of marquis-shaped diamonds in laurel motifs. Those pieces ranged in price at more than $100,000.