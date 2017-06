MILAN — Italian jewelry label Dodo has released on its web site a short movie celebrating its summer collection. The clip features six international, young ambassadors related to the world of surf, yoga and illustrations, sporting the brand’s signature charms, which include shell, sun and starfish-shaped options for the season.

Named “The Sound of Summer,” the 150-second movie was directed by Luca Merli, renowned for his “Onde Nostre” [“Our Waves”] lifestyle documentary dedicated to the Italian surfing scene. Shot in Sardinia in April, the Dodo crew is portrayed doing a range of activities such as riding on motorcycles, sailing, surfing or just having fun on the beach, and each of the members is asked to share personal interpretations of the sound of summer theme.