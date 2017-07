MILAN — Gucci is setting up mini-theater installations at its stores in Beverly Hills and on New York's Fifth Avenue from July 7 to 28.

Starting from the brand's Le Marché des Merveilles collection of jewelry, characterized by a feline head motif, Gucci commissioned Thai illustrator Phannapast Taychamaythakool to create a book of imaginative fairy tales, based on three fairytales written by Aracha Cholitgu.