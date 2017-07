Marina B., the jewelry collection founded by Marina Bulgari in 1978, has found a new majority owner in Guy Bedarida. Earlier this month Bedarida, who spent 16 years as creative director of John Hardy before leaving the company in 2015, bought a controlling stake in Marina B. from Windsor Jewelers, which is maintaining a minority stake in the company.

“This is one of the most exciting brands available to buy,” said Bedarida of his interest in Marina B. “They’re all part of big groups, and this is one of the last ones that’s independent, which makes it unique.”