Ippolita is looking to combat a “soft” consumer environment with a more aggressive e-commerce strategy — and a Jenner.

The jewelry brand, founded by Ippolita Rostagno in 1999, will leverage Kendall Jenner’s resonance in the Millennial space — featuring the model in campaign images captured by herself, as well as supplemental photos taken by Ryan McGinley. This marketing push will be coupled with a new web site and online presence, with the aim of attracting both new and previous customers to the brand.