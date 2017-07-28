Jeweler Fred Leighton's store at 773 Madison Avenue.
Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
NEW YORK — Fred Leighton, famed for bringing decadent vintage jewelry to the forefront of fashion, has died at age 85.
Formerly known as Murray Mondschein, the designer founded the company in 1971. He legally changed his name to Fred Leighton upon setting up shop in New York. As a company, Fred Leighton was a pioneer in the fine-jewelry world, bringing estate jewelry center stage at a time when it was customary for jewelers to break apart old pieces of vintage jewelry and reuse the materials. Throughout his career, Leighton sought pieces ranging from Victorian diamond jewelry to Art Deco wares for his 2,000-square-foot Madison Avenue emporium. In 2009, the company was acquired by Kwiat, a venerable Manhattan diamond jewelry company, which has expanded the brand into wholesale with accounts such as Net-a-porter, Mitchells and Richards.
