Celebrities donned stunning gowns for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, but the real showstoppers were the jewels parading down the red carpet. Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of the Best Actress in a TV Series — Comedy or Musical, wore statement diamond rings from Yeprem, Kavant & Sharart, Noudar, L’Dezen by Payal Shah and Hueb on each of her fingers. Other winners, including Viola Davis and Meryl Streep, kept it simpler but still chic with diamond earrings from Harry Winston. Here are WWD’s top Globes jewelry moments, kicking off awards season.