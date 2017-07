PARIS — Could the current global women’s movement be wielding its influence on Place Vendôme? “Oui” was the consensus for a number of high jewelry players presenting during the just wrapped Paris Couture Week here. They were placing a stronger focus on wearability and broader price spectrums catering to the growing trend of women buying pieces for themselves.

Among key executive changes in the sector, Marianne Etchebarne, the newly appointed global head of watches and fine jewelry product, marketing, clients and communication at Chanel, was on hand for the presentation of the house’s delightful Flying Cloud collection. Etchebarne succeeded Benjamin Comar, who has been tapped as chief executive officer of Repossi, in which LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton owns a non-controlling stake.