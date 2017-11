LONDON — Kendra Scott is breaking into the British market with help from Selfridges, where she's set to open a shop-in-shop on Nov. 20, WWD has learned."It has been my dream to expand globally," Scott said in an interview. "But I wanted to do it at the right time for the company, and with the right partners. So much of our company's success is based on what we stand for — family, fashion and philanthropy."Scott launched her line of customizable jewelry in 2002, and has attracted fans such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba. She operates 75 stand-alone shops across the U.S. and sells through department stores including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques.At Selfridges, Scott's shop-in-shop will be located on the lower ground floor and will carry the Color Bar range, which offers a selection of necklaces, bracelets and rings that customers can personalize. Prices range from 50 pounds for an Elisa pendant necklace, one of the brand's bestsellers, to 1,100 pounds for a diamond necklace.The Color Bar designs can be customized with a variety of styles and stones and the Selfridges shop-in-shop will offer even more choice. While Scott did not disclose sales projections, she said that Color Bar has generated 15 percent of the company's sales so far this year, and that she expects to see an increase this holiday season.Scott said the brand's biggest market is the U.S., and Texas in particular, as the brand is born in Austin. "Austin is a town buzzing with culture, creativity and that cool factor," said Scott. "And locals here are fiercely supportive of local brands — I love the people of Austin for that reason. London is also a community filled with culture, creative people and certainly that cool factor, and I can't wait to bring a little bit of Austin to the U.K."Selfridges was a natural launch partner, she said, because "their business was built on creating the best customer experience possible. That is why they’re successful. Our decision to partner with Selfridges was not just based on where they were located, but who they are as a company, and how they align with our values because we both believe in putting the customer first."Scott said she's looking to expand further, but the immediate focus is on introducing the brand to the U.K. "We want to engage in the local community and get to know shoppers in the U.K.," she said. "And give back to the causes that matter most to them." She said the brand hosted more than 7,000 events in the U.S., designed to give back to charitable causes. "We do this in addition to creating the best possible shopping experience we can."In London, Scott plans to team with the Great Ormond Street Hospital for the Shop Wear Care fund-raising event on Nov 20, in an effort to contribute to causes in the British capital.