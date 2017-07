Monica Vinader on Wednesday opens a Nordstrom shop-in-shop as the British jewelry brand focuses on growing its business in the U.S.

The designer has been working with Nordstrom for about a year and a half first selling through the retailer’s online business before opening small counters. The line is in 45 Nordstrom stores. The shop-in-shop, located at Nordstrom’s South Coast Plaza store, brings the full breadth of Vinader’s collection to customers along with an engraving service.