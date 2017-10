LONDON — Net-a-porter has been on a mission to convince traditional, e-commerce shy fine-jewelry and watch labels to join its roster of brands, as it seeks to expand its jewelry offer and price points.The latest fine-jewelry house to partner with the e-tailer on an exclusive basis is Chopard, following tie-ins with the likes of Piaget, Cartier, Buccellati, Tiffany & Co. and Pomellato.Net will launch 43 pieces from Chopard's Happy Hearts collection on Oct. 11, including long chain necklaces, stud earrings and cuffs featuring heart-shaped motifs done in 18-karat rose or white gold. The Happy Sport watch, one of the brand's bestsellers, will be included in the assortment.Prices range from 1,280 pounds to 36,230 pounds.[caption id="attachment_11019760" align="aligncenter" width="411"] Chopard x Net-a-porter[/caption]“Chopard’s signature Happy Diamonds is the playful and innovative core of its jewelry and watch collection. We know Chopard will resonate well with our women and we expect the collection to be an instant hit globally with our customer," said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net's newly appointed global buying director. She joined the company this summer following Sarah Rutson's departure.Net-a-porter said its customers have been responding positively so far to the fine-jewelry additions on the site, with some of the higher price points being among the most popular."Brands such as Cartier, Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., IWC, Pomellato and Piaget have been the most popular within our hard luxury category — for all of these brands, almost half of all the highest-price-point styles sold out upon launch," said von der Goltz.[caption id="attachment_11019783" align="aligncenter" width="406"] Net-a-porter x Chopard[/caption]"We have also seen record sales, particularly through our personal shopping team, who sold our highest-price-point item this year: A Panthère de Cartier medium 18-karat rhodiumized white gold, diamond and enamel watch for 113,000" pounds.Other best-selling pieces include Piaget's "Possession" rose-gold and diamond cuffs and necklaces, Buccellati's "Hawaii" gold earrings and Amrapali's gold and diamond earrings and necklace set, among others.Von der Goltz added that she sees even further potential in the hard luxury category, whose growth has contributed to a 10 percent increase in the company's customer base. Jewelry has also encouraged existing ready-to-wear customers who never purchased jewelry on the site, to shop the category."We’ve planned to grow hard luxury by nearly 150 percent in the next year. By 2020, we expect the department to grow by over 300 percent," she added.[caption id="attachment_11019781" align="aligncenter" width="407"] Net-a-porter x Chopard[/caption]