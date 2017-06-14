By  on June 14, 2017

Independent jewelry retailers have a new option to broaden their market reach — an online site called Bright Society.

The consumer-facing site is the latest addition from White Pine Trading, one of the largest recycled diamond and jewelry trading companies. The aim is to give independent jewelers an accessible and affordable e-commerce solution, and provide shoppers with access to a diverse online inventory held by bricks-and-mortar stores.

