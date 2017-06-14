Online Jewelry Site Bright Society to Help Independents
Fine jewelry and watches saw more sales last year than apparel and accessories.
Independent jewelry retailers have a new option to broaden their market reach — an online site called Bright Society.
The consumer-facing site is the latest addition from White Pine Trading, one of the largest recycled diamond and jewelry trading companies. The aim is to give independent jewelers an accessible and affordable e-commerce solution, and provide shoppers with access to a diverse online inventory held by bricks-and-mortar stores.
