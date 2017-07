Tiffany & Co.'s shares rose 1.8 percent in pre-market trading today after the company revealed it has named Alessandro Bogliolo chief executive officer.

Bogliolo, 52, joins the firm from Diesel, where he has served as ceo since 2013. He is as a veteran of the luxury jewelry sector, previously spending 16 years at Bulgari, where he worked as chief operating officer and executive vice president for jewelry, watches and accessories.