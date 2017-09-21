Tiffany & Co’s board of directors has appointed Roger Farah as chairman, effective October 2.Farah, one of the most admired executives in fashion, was previously co-chief executive officer at Tory Burch and before that was the longtime president of Ralph Lauren Corp. He also had stints at Venator Group, Inc., R.H. Macy & Co., Inc. and Federated Merchandising Services. He joined Tiffany’s board as a member in March 2017.Interim Tiffany & Co. ceo Michael J. Kowalski - who served as ceo from 1999 until his retirement in 2015, and temporarily resumed the position earlier this year upon the ouster of Frederic Cumenal – has served as Tiffany’s board chairman since 2002. He will remain on the board as a director, according to a statement from the jeweler.Kowalski said of Farah’s appointment: “Roger has significant experience as a leader in the luxury retail industry, and I and my fellow directors value tremendously his expertise and insight which have been apparent during his time on the board. With the appointment of Alessandro [Bogliolo] as our new ceo, and under Roger’s leadership on the board, I believe we are well positioned to execute on strategies to drive comparable store sales growth and stronger earnings growth in the longer-term.”