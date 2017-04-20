Tiffany & Co.’s upper ranks are experiencing key departures.

As previously reported by WWD, Tenley Zinke, former Tiffany group director, global public relations strategy and development, left the company to join Fendi as vice president for communications in the Americas — a role she began earlier this month.

Senior/group director, global public relations and communications Carson Glover departed in February to join the Peninsula Hotel Group in Hong Kong as global director of communications. Toni Lakis, vice president, global creative director, departed to become creative director of MAC Cosmetics in March.

Now WWD has learned that Diana Hong-Elsey — vice president, creative director, global digital marketing since September 2014 — will depart as well. She will leave the firm May 2, a Tiffany spokesman confirmed, for a “new position in another industry.”

Tiffany & Co. is in flux, helmed by interim chief executive editor Michael J. Kowalski, while Reed Krakoff is settling in as chief artistic officer after succeeding Francesca Amfitheatrof.

It is understood that Krakoff oversees product design as well as the visual identity and tone of the firm’s marketing campaigns — meaning that Hong-Elsey and Lakis reported to him. Glover and Zinke reported to Caroline Naggiar, senior vice president of marketing.

The Tiffany spokesman declined to comment further about the departures.