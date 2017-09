Royce, the handmade leather bag and accessories firm, has opened a monogramming boutique on the first floor of Bloomingdale’s 59th Street.Products can be personalized with initials, names, zodiac signs, numbers and emojis on leather via embossing and foil-stamping techniques in pastel and metallic hues. Those buying Royce leather products or any leather products in the store, including designer handbags and accessories, can get the complementary personalization by a Royce master monogrammer, within seven days of purchase. Products purchased elsewhere can be personalized for a fee of $25.“Our family is honored to partner with Bloomingdale’s to empower its clients with an instantly gratifying, personalized purchasing experience,” said Royce managing director William Bauer. Sharon Wax, Bloomingdale’s senior vice president of concessions and designer, said, "Personalization resonates greatly with the Bloomingdale’s consumer."