G-Shock founder Kikuo Ibe announces the firm's new sapphire crystal watch.
Courtesy
G-Shock unveiled its newest watch designs last week with a big-wattage event targeting Millennial men.This year, the Casio-owned watch firm celebrates its 35th anniversary — a milestone marked by the 100 millionth timepiece sold in G-Shock’s history.To drive longevity and a continued stream of young consumers, G-Shock recently partnered with collaborators tied to various elements of culture: fashion, music, art and social media.Explained senior executive managing officer Shigenori Itoh: “We are always trying to touch a young audience through music, sport, art, fashion and culture — expressing everything through social network sites. We are trying to make G-Shock stronger and stronger to keep this brand position — we are always evolving our technology, material or display. We are always trying to grab a young audience’s mind, and we are always trying to catch a new audience.”Itoh noted that for the past five years, the brand’s sales have grown by “double digits,” although due to various socioeconomic reasons, 2017 sales are likely to fall even with last year.To target a young audience and rope in new consumers, G-Shock rented the Theater at Madison Square Garden to host a performance by members of A$AP Mob, with a DJ set by Virgil Abloh. There, G-Shock founder Kikuo Ibe unveiled a prototype for the brand’s forthcoming sapphire crystal watch. The company also announced a new design in its Master of G line, which utilizes solar GPS technology to connect to a G-Shock app.The intention was for images, videos and media materials from the event to circulate internationally — drumming a buzz for the timepiece company.Additionally, G-Shock has recently collaborated with a suite of influential creatives who have lent their individual taste to the company’s rugged sports watches.Robert Geller, who has an ongoing collaboration, said of the brand: “I love G-Shock, when I was a teen it was the watch I wore. I had it in bright yellow. It was just one of those brands that was a part of my life growing up. Then we started talking about the possibility of an inclusion in our runway show. The brand has grown up, but it’s still at the intersection of youthful skate culture."Street artist Eric Haze, who began his collaboration with G-Shock nearly 20 years ago, said of the label: “I think over the last 10 years we have really seen a lot of growth — not only from the brand itself, but from its extensions into art, music and fashion. They have not strayed far away from brand identity; they’ve built on a strong foundation. Generally speaking, we’ve seen a lot of brands chase trends and chase markets — if you do that for too long, you lose a core identity.“Especially in the last 10 years they have made concerted efforts to extend the brand outside of simply watch culture, and have brought in collaborations with people like myself to help shape the identity and develop new takes on watches. I think this relationship itself speaks for G-Shock’s ability to take risks beyond simply a watch market.”
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)