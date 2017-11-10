Hodinkee, a media platform for watch enthusiasts that was founded by Benjamin Clymer in 2008, has built a loyal audience that ranges in age from 18 to 55, and for the past two years the company has capitalized on that audience with product collaborations at varying price points.The first was with Max Büsser and Friends, which featured 10 limited-edition watches for the site that retailed for $52,000 each — the watches sold out in four hours. The next was with Zenith, which produced 25 watches that retailed at $8,900. Hodinkee most recently partnered with Tag Heuer on production of 125 watches priced at $5,900 that sold out in 45 minutes, and with Laurent Ferrier on a $60,000 watch. These watches sit alongside products from Hodinkee's line of leather accessories that include straps and travel bags.E-commerce has been a difficult world to break into for major media companies, but it's worked for Hodinkee given its niche approach to the watch category.Six months ago, the company hired Eneuri Acosta as chief operating officer — he formerly served as marketing manager at Cadillac — to help increase its revenue streams without watering down Hodinkee's ethos. Acosta believes these watch collaborations have worked because of Hodinkee's casual approach to luxury."We want to be sort of the one-stop shop for anything and everything for the world of watches," said Acosta. "And I think our platform resonates with our audience because so much of the industry approaches luxury from a traditional way. Watch collectors would go into a boutique or any particular retailer in jeans and sneakers and not get the attention they deserve even though they are a millionaire tech entrepreneur who can buy anything in the store."
Hodinkee is also attempting to connect with a larger audience via its recently launched magazine, that is published by volume number rather than date. Advertisers include Rolex, Cartier, BMW, Tudor and Grand Seiko. Up next is physical activations. In October, Hodinkee held an event with Glenfiddich at the SoHo House that featured a panel about heritage, tradition and handcrafted products along with a Scotch tasting. Titled Single Malt Salon, the goal of the panel was to bring together like-minded individuals for a conversation about creative passions and what new luxury means across the cultural spectrum.
"It feels like the entire industry is going digital and we are going more traditional," said Acosta. "I would love to explore what a Hodinkee experience center looks like or a permanent, physical space. Those are the types of things I think about that can be interesting in the future."[vimeo 242287164 w=640 h=360]<p><a href="https://vimeo.com/242287164">Glenfiddich Single Malt Salon - All in Good Time from Glenfiddich Single Malt Salon on Vimeo.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)