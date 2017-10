It’s not hard to see why Tag Heuer partnered with Enjoy to test an expanding definition of what luxury service means today.The Swiss watchmaker on Tuesday launches a new service for its Connected Modular 45 smartwatch. Customers who purchase the watch through Tag Heuer’s web site can select the Tag Heuer Personal Atelier service to have the timepiece delivered, set up and personalized through Enjoy, free of charge.Enjoy is the Menlo Park-based start-up founded by Ron Johnson that bills itself as a tech delivery and concierge service. Its business rests on exactly what Enjoy’s doing with Tag Heuer, helping companies upgrade the service offerings of their tech products by offering delivery and setup. Businesses it works with also include Sonos, AT&T and Dyson.“At the end of the day, we’re a luxury goods company,” said Tag Heuer North America president Kilian Muller. “We sell watches, Swiss timepieces, and with all the online [shopping] these days and with consumers already behaving differently, it’s obviously a big question for a luxury watch company: How do I still deliver a luxury experience to the end consumer and Enjoy is a company able to provide exactly that.”The service is currently available in New York, but Muller said the plan is to eventually expand beyond that and also broaden the service’s availability across the company's stockkeeping units.“For now, we start with the Tag Heuer 45 Connected watch model,” Muller said. “Obviously, we can very much envision [going] further and to go in different categories, even the whole catalogue.”The expansion of the service could happen very quickly, the executive added. It all depends on what is gleaned from this initial launch.Tag Heuer helped provide training to Enjoy staffers who were educated about the brand, different products and, of course, the watch itself. They’re also equipped to sell add-on accessories, such as additional watch straps, to customers at the time of delivery and setup.The company thinks Enjoy will appeal to both new and old customers, viewing it as the next level in luxury personalization.“We all know that today online is a reality and people want speed," Muller said. "People want great customer service. People want to be very informed. They want simplicity. They want added value. They want personalization. Is this [for] young or old? I think it’s more simply what today’s customer is asking for and not only asking, but actually expecting. We’re just trying to meet a demand which is there and hopefully we exceed it.”For More in WWD:Nordstrom Moves to Westfield Century City to Unveil New LookLas Vegas Shooting Jolts StripShop.org Wraps, Leaving Retailers to Ponder Strengths of Brands