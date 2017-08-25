The New York beauty scene has been constantly expanding thanks to an abundance of standalone stores, buzzy pop-ups and digitally-savvy specialty chains. This expansion shows no signs of slowing with a new crop of stores, ranging from a cult favorite K-Beauty brand to a non-toxic nail shop, setting their sights on one of the largest retail hubs in the world. Here, a list of what’s to come later this year.

1. Innisfree

When: September 2017

Where: 862 Broadway

Cult favorite K-beauty brand Innisfree is making its Stateside debut with a flagship location in Union Square. With its entire lineup of natural products sourced from South Korea’s Jeju Island, the two-story retail space contains a vertical 450-foot-tall garden meant to give customers a respite from the busy New York streets. The brand, which is known for its eco-friendly practices, will also offer a recycling rewards program where customers can drop off their empty skin care bottles in-store to be repurposed into new packaging or merchandising units.

2. Hourglass Cosmetics

When: Winter 2017

Where: 42 Crosby Street

Coming off its recent acquisition by Unilever, Hourglass is set to open its first East Coast store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The brand, which opened its flagship in Venice, Calif., in 2014, is bringing its full product lineup, like its best-selling Ambient Lighting Powders and Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Sticks, and focusing on more services, like the makeup applications and master classes offered at its flagship.

3. The Abnormal Beauty Company, Deciem

When: Fall 2017

Where: 475 Fifth Avenue

Fresh off the heels of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s minority investment, Deciem is set to open its first U.S. store opposite the New York Public Library. Bringing all of its sub-brands, like The Ordinary, Niod and Fountain, among others, the store continues the brand’s mission of offering “functional beauty” through a variety of price points and easy to identify ingredients in its products. In an Instagram post from July, the brand detailed out its next retail outposts, which will hit Vancouver, San Francisco and Manchester, England, by early next year.

4. Ulta Beauty

When: Fall 2017

Where: 184 East 86th Street

A fixture in the suburban beauty market, Ulta Beauty is finally opening its first Manhattan storefront. Located on the Upper East Side among other beauty retailers, such as Sephora and Bluemercury, Ulta Beauty’s new 12,000-square-foot flagship is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open roughly 100 stores a year until reaching 1,400 to 1,700 stores nationwide. Industry sources stated that brands are working on new launches and presentation for the flagship.

5. Côte

When: August 2017

Where: 100 East 13th Street

Nontoxic nail brand Côte opened its first East Coast shop in Manhattan’s East Village on Aug. 24. Emulating a Southern California meets Southern France vibe, the “nail shop,” as the brand calls it, is committed to safe, nontoxic practices through the use of its own line of polishes and treatments. While the shop offers manicures and pedicures, Côte doesn’t offer acrylic or gel manicures because the products used can be harsh on the nail bed, according to the brand. In addition to selling its own products, the shop will carry home and personal accessories from small boutiques found around the country.

6. Dyson Demo

When: Fall 2017

Where: 640 Fifth Avenue

Dyson, the U.K.-based company known for its innovative vacuums, made waves in the beauty world last year with the launch of its Supersonic hair dryer. After setting up flagship locations in Dubai, Tokyo and London, among others, the brand is setting sights on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. While much of the store will be dedicated to the brand’s vacuums and other household items, industry sources state the shop will be modeled after the London flagship, which has a salon where customers can test out the $400 hair dryer. A Dyson Demo store will also open this year in San Francisco.