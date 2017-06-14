A Leader in Full
With an approach that values creativity as much as analytical thinking, Marc Puig has led his family-owned firm to unprecedented growth despite turbulent times.
The same clear-eyed candor and probing, analytical thinking that has helped Marc Puig drive his family-owned company to the verge of crossing the 2 billion euro sales mark has rewarded him with an honored place in the Fragrance Foundation’s Hall of Fame.
“He is a visionary because he was able to establish such a successful company in a challenging time for the industry,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, group president of fragrances at International Flavors & Fragrances. “He had the courage to make changes.”
