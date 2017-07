PARIS — Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Givenchy’s latest leading man, fronting the house’s advertising campaign for its new men’s scent, Gentleman.

The English actor’s breakout movie was a biography of John Lennon, “Nowhere Boy,” dating from 2009. Following that, he appeared in “Kick-Ass” and as the lead in “Savages,” “Anna Karenina,” “Godzilla” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”