Leonard Lavin, who created beauty supply firm Alberto-Culver and turned it into a billion-dollar company now owned by Unilever, died on Aug. 2 in his River Forest, Ill., home, from complications from pneumonia. He was 97.

Lavin founded Alberto Culver Co. in 1955 after borrowing money to buy Alberto V05 Hairdressing, a small, West Coast-based professional beauty supply company that was selling one product, an all-purpose hair conditioner — called Alberto V05 Hairdressing — to movie studios. He expanded the line to include more products under the V05 name, and grew the portfolio to include personal-care brands such as TREsemmé, Nexxus, St. Ives, Noxzema and Simple.