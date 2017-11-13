An image from Alcone Co.'s 65th anniversary party.
After 65 years of business, Alcone Co. has maintained its legacy in the professional makeup industry because of its familial bond.Originally founded by Alvin Cohen in 1952 as a drugstore in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood and later purchased by the Mallardi family, the company has been passed down from generation to generation with nearly all family members playing a key role in the company’s evolution.Now run by Maria Stewart, the youngest of the Mallardi siblings, the company is focused on offering top-grade professional cosmetics to both makeup artists and the everyday beauty consumer.“Our legacy has always been to be able to cater to the professional industry,” said the chief executive officer. “As time went by we realized that it’s more of your everyday makeup fanatics that were really interested in what we had to offer.”Even though the company started off as a distributor of other professional cosmetics brand, this increasing interest among consumers led Alcone to continue developing its own line of products, which now includes over 100 stockkeeping units.“Our strategic vision has always been to have an understanding of what people use our products for and how important our products actually are to the people who buy them,” Stewart continued. “Whether it’s to make yourself feel beautiful or to transform yourself, we’ve always been grateful to be a part of the industry and work closely with people who are trying to create their concepts.”Along with growing its own brand, Alcone also soft launched a revamped website that is meant to be more user-friendly. The new website allows users to search for products by color swatch, making it easier for them to find specific products or shades.The company is also committed to continuing AlconePro and Limelight by Alcone initiatives. AlconePro acts as an online social platform where makeup artists can create their own web site under Alcone to use as a portfolio of their work and to connect with other makeup artists. Limelight by Alcone recruits customers and makeup artists to work as commission-based salespeople for the brand.Stewart saw a need for both initiatives because of increasing interest among consumers and makeup artists in Alcone’s brand.“From what I’ve seen being a makeup artist became even more popular and makeup became more popular,” Stewart said. “More everyday women and bloggers are doing [makeup] tutorials and it's really opened up the world to so many artists.”To celebrate the anniversary, the brand hosted an event Friday night at Capitale, showing different aspects from the brand’s heritage in the film and theater industry and bringing performers like Kembra Pfahler, Miss Mosh and Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes.For the next steps from the company, Stewart states that maintaining an inclusive environment is crucial. “We’re at a time right now where people are feeling more freedom of expression of who they are and who they want to be,” she said. “My one thing is that Alcone has always been a safe place for people to go to and I want to make sure that it continues to be that safe place where people can go to transform themselves, make themselves feel beautiful and create their visions.”
EXCLUSIVE: Moncler Ends Gamme Bleu, Rouge Collections. “Every company must innovate and it’s a choice shared 100 percent with the designers,” Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini told WWD. “I need to create a new project that will bring new energy to Moncler." Read more on WWD.com, link in bio. (📸: @kukukuba) #wwdnews #wwdfashion
Located in the ecologically minded 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, The Osprey is practically an extension of its surroundings. Brooklyn Bridge Park is located just steps outside the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and that outdoorsy vibe is reflected in the open dining room via reclaimed wood tables and chair and a "live" canopy of hanging pants overhead. The French and Italian-influenced cuisine menu is heavily focused on vegetables, like the Cauliflower dish pictured here. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
When it comes to celebrity real estate in Manhattan, there’s one building in particular that stars flock to: 443 Greenwich Street, a new luxury building in TriBeCa. With a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, wine terrace and more, it’s no wonder celebs like Harry Styles, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and more have moved in. Read about the rest of the apartment blocks in the city that are attracting A-listers on WWD.com. #wwdeye
Photographer Tim Walker teamed up with set designer Shona Heath to reimagine "Alice in Wonderland" for the @pirelli 2018 Calendar. This year the famed limited-edition calendar, which was unveiled yesterday, features an all-black cast of 18 personalities including @iamnaomicampbell and @diddy. #wwdeye
@bottegaveneta showcased its craftsmanship and heritage at the Chiswick House in London last night. The celebration was complete with prosecco tasting stations, Venetrian-inspired food, and craftspeople weaving the brand’s famous intrecciato designs with strips of leatherlike strands of fettuccine. It was the biggest event the brand has ever done in London, with guests including @poppydelevingne, @josephinedelabaume and more. #wwdfashion (📷: Maurizio Martorana)
“There are collection plans, there are market realities, but at the same time there is always a sense of freedom and a desire to just follow my instincts. That’s my recipe for sincerity and also, I think, for success,” @jacquemus told WWD in an interview. The 27-year-old designer is no stranger to taking a gamble, kick starting his career by staging a happening in front of a Dior show during #PFW. Since then, he’s gained a reputation as one of the most talented designers on the Paris scene. Read the rest of the interview with Jacquemus on WWD.com #wwdfashion (📷: Franck Mura)
Exclusive: After a long career at New York Models, @iamnaomicampbell has signed with DNA Model Management. As she moves forward with a continued focus on modeling but with the addition of acting, philanthropy work and campaigns, Campbell's decision to move reflects her desire to be viewed as a cultural innovator. "I want to share my 31 years of professional and personal knowledge with people around the world," said Campbell. Pictured here is the model on the runway at Nicole Miller's spring 1991 show. #wwdfashion #news (📷: John Aquino)
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion