PARIS — Udo Springer has taken the position of managing director and chief executive officer at Alessandro International, the German beauty company said in a statement.He succeeds Patrick Oliva, who left the group specializing in nail color and care at the end of September for personal reasons, according to Alessandro International.Springer, a seasoned beauty executive, most recently served as a senior consultant and interim manger. While at L’Oréal for 24 years, the executive held positions in Poland, Switzerland, Germany and the Benelux region.At Alessandro International, “his particular focus is on strengthening the three pillars of color, care and sculpting, with a simultaneously expanding approach of the sales and media touch points for B-to-C and B-to-B customers worldwide,” the company stated.
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.
Located on the 35th floor of the @mo_newyork, @grant_achatz’s latest project is The Aviary NYC, an outpost of his high-concept Chicago bar that’s regarded as one of the best in the world. Pictured here is the Wake and Bake cocktail, which comes served in a puff-up The Aviary-branded plastic pouch. Riffing off the quintessential New York bagel and New York cocktail, the Manhattan, this drink was born. “We combine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and a toasted Everything bagel,” Achatz says. (📷: Clint Spaulding) #wwdeye