PARIS — Udo Springer has taken the position of managing director and chief executive officer at Alessandro International, the German beauty company said in a statement.He succeeds Patrick Oliva, who left the group specializing in nail color and care at the end of September for personal reasons, according to Alessandro International.Springer, a seasoned beauty executive, most recently served as a senior consultant and interim manger. While at L’Oréal for 24 years, the executive held positions in Poland, Switzerland, Germany and the Benelux region.At Alessandro International, “his particular focus is on strengthening the three pillars of color, care and sculpting, with a simultaneously expanding approach of the sales and media touch points for B-to-C and B-to-B customers worldwide,” the company stated.