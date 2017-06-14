Alex Keith Succeeds Patrice Louvet at P&G Beauty
Keith will serve as president of the company's global hair-care business and will lead the overall beauty business.
Procter & Gamble revealed in an internal meeting today that Alex Keith is succeeding Patrice Louvet, WWD has learned.
In her new role, Keith, formerly the president of P&G's global skin and personal-care division, will serve as president of global hair care at P&G and will lead P&G Beauty overall. Markus Strobel, currently the vice president and brand franchise leader of SK-II, will take over Keith's role. His successor will be announced at a later date, a spokesperson for the company said.
