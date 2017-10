Amorepacific Group has a new president and general manager in the U.S.The South Korean beauty and cosmetics firm said today it has appointed Jessica Hanson as president and general manager of Amorepacific U.S. Inc.In her new role, Hanson, who started with the company last month, will report to Dong-Hyun Bae, president of Amorepacific Group. Previously, Bradley Horowitz oversaw the U.S. market as president and chief executive officer of Amorepacific U.S. Inc.Hanson’s appointment comes at a time of “pivotal growth in its growth trajectory” for Amorepacific in the U.S., the company said in a statement. Hanson will be responsible for ensuring the company is “keeping pace with changes in market strategies” and “overseeing all strategic marketing, sales and operations functions” in the U.S. market. Her purview will include all Amorepacific Group brands in the U.S., including Amorepacific, Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, Aritaum and Annick Goutal.Prior to Amorepacific, Hanson was the chief marketing and sales officer for Perricone MD, where she oversaw the omnichannel business in the U.S. and Canada. Before that, she worked at L’Oréal USA in a variety of leadership roles on the marketing and sales sides for both the L’Oréal Paris and Clarisonic brands. Prior to that, she served as vice president and divisional merchandise manager of luxury fragrance and men’s grooming at Sephora, where she built strategic partnerships with more than 60 prestige brands.“Ms. Hanson is a strong visionary leader with excellent track record of growing beauty brands and we look forward to expanding our market share in the U.S. — the world’s largest market — under her leadership,” Bae said in a statement.According to the WWD Top 100 list, Amorepacific is the seventh largest beauty company in the world, with estimated 2016 sales of $5.6 billion, up 18 percent from the year prior.