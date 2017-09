It has been 20 years since Anastasia Soare proved the power of a perfectly arched brow. And to celebrate the founding of Anastasia Beverly Hills, she’s created a limited-edition gift set, 20 Years of Beautiful Brows. It sports 72 products representing the brand’s full range of offerings including fillers, tools and brushes, along with signature items such as Brow Wiz, Dipbrow Pomade, Brow Powder Duo and Clear Brow Gel.Romanian-born Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997. Her calling card was her “Golden Ratio” eyebrow-shaping method that put eyebrows on the beauty industry map.Working and listening to clients, she set the groundwork for her first product line launched in 2000. “[The salon] was a great opportunity for me to really understand firsthand what clients really needed, which of course led to the creation of an entirely new beauty category — brow products. It’s been an incredible experience to have products available in stores and do personal appearances to educate clients in brow shaping and properly using the products,” Soare told WWD.Soare’s brand was further accelerated in 2012 when her daughter Claudia convinced her to embrace social media, particularly Instagram. Since eyebrows are so visual, Instagram was the perfect platform to showcase her products. “In the past few years…social media has been able to take all of this to a whole new level. I used to interact with hundreds of clients at a time, and now I can reach millions instantly through social media,” Soare explained. Anastasia Beverly Hill’s Instagram now has 14.4 million followers.With social media so ingrained in Soare’s story, it is only fitting her Golden Ratio-inspired anniversary collection, valued at $1,000, won’t be for sale. Instead, there will be weekly opportunities to win the assortment through a program of online and social media giveaways.“For two decades, we’ve made it our mission to educate and inspire customers with quality makeup products and our brow-shaping technique. The global reach we have achieved speaks to the unprecedented loyalty of our fans, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” stated Soare.It was far from overnight success for Soare — rather, persistence and some early adaptors, including celebrities such as Cindy Crawford. Speaking at a WWD Beauty Summit last year, Soare admitted few believed eyebrows could be a stand-alone service. Even the landlord at her Beverly Hills location wondered if she’d be able to pay the rent by shaping brows. Today, she can more than pay the cost.The giveaways kicked off Sept. 7 and will exist on various platforms through November. “To honor our fan base, we’ll have incredible opportunities for people to win this collection through social media. We’re also featuring a dedicated page on our web site, (anastasiabeverlyhills.com/the-golden-ratio,) to highlight our core philosophy and technique, and to announce an exclusive sale on the entire brow category, which we rarely do,” Soare said.In addition to online sales, Anastasia Beverly Hill’s range is sold at Dillard’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and select global retailers. Soare has big plans for her next 20 years. “We’re always working on new products and innovations. We want to expand globally — right now we are available in the US and 25 countries — eventually, we’d like to be everywhere.”