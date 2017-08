Released Tuesday, the Tribe Dynamics’ June report on earned media value in cosmetics shows Anastasia Beverly Hills leading the pack with $82.1 million, a 57 percent increase from the previous year. The majority of this growth came from the brand’s Instagram, which brought in $73.2 million of its earned media value.

Following Anastasia Beverly Hills’ lead, MAC Cosmetics brought in $67.9 million in earned media value, a 104 percent increase from the previous year. The third spot went to Tarte, which increased 32 percent to $43.7 million in earned media value.