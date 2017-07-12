Atelier Cologne VP Catherine Lai, 37, Dies Friends remember Lai as a nurturer. By Allison Collins on July 12, 2017 Catherine Lai Atelier Cologne’s vice president of global communications and digital, Catherine “Kit” Lai, 37, died suddenly on June 30 from cardiac arrest. Her unborn daughter also passed. She is survived by her husband, John Darcy, and two-year-old son, Dashiell. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus