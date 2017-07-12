By  on July 12, 2017
Catherine Lai

Catherine Lai

Atelier Cologne’s vice president of global communications and digital, Catherine “Kit” Lai, 37, died suddenly on June 30 from cardiac arrest. Her unborn daughter also passed.

She is survived by her husband, John Darcy, and two-year-old son, Dashiell.

