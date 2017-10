Eau Thermale Avène has linked with the Kind Campaign on its second #AveneHope initiative, called Kindness Is Power, to benefit the international nonprofit’s support of antibullying.Timed with Eczema Awareness Month and National Bullying Prevention Month, the Kindness Is Power program will run through the month of October on a dedicated hub page, aveneusa.com/hope. The hub page includes a video detailing the story of Carissa Chilson, a 12-year-old eczema patient from Texas who was treated at the Avène Hydrotherapy Center in France. Prior to her visit to the Hydrotherapy Center, Chilson had faced bullying by classmates due to her skin condition.Consumers can support the campaign by purchasing a Kindness Is Power tote bag containing some of Avène’s targeted eczema products — including the 100-ml. XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil and a choice of either the 200-ml. lipid-replenishing cream or balm. A 150-ml. can of Avène’s thermal spring water is also included in the tote bag, which retails for $62. Tote bags can also be purchased separately for $5.The annual #AvèneHope program was launched last year to support Eczema Awareness Month.“Reinforcing Avène’s position as a brand so deeply committed to sensitive and problem skin, the annual [#AvèneHope] campaign allows Avène to showcase powerful and inspiring stories of suffering and healing that go beyond product,” said Jackie Flam, vice president of retail and salon for Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane and René Furterer at Pierre Fabre Laboratories in the U.S. “Avène is a brand with a tremendous emotional connection to its consumer base, as relieving severe skin conditions truly improves lives — in this case not only for Carissa, but also for her family, who supported her through years of suffering.”The Kindness Is Power campaign will run through Oct. 31.