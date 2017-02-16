View Slideshow
Decadence was the key word backstage at Anna Sui.

“It’s all about blue pigment, girls!” Pat McGrath exclaimed to a group of beauty editors. “The real strength is in the mouth and the eyes and it’s all just about the decadence of [the blue] color.” The bold look consisted of a dramatic eye and lip. A glittery, dark blue eye shadow was applied cleanly on the eyes for a smoldering yet refined look. The eyes were emphasized with a bit of mascara, but eyebrows were left untouched. A rich burgundy hue was then used on the lips, finishing off the dramatic look.

Hair took inspiration from the Forties, but it added in a modern touch. “This season Anna was inspired by the biography of Elsa Schiaparelli and the parties she used to throw,” said Garren, who led hair for R+Co. “It was very romantic, but it was also very eccentric.” Garren created a number of looks on the models depending on their texture and hair length. For some models, Garren parted the hair on the side and created texture using styling sprays from R+Co, like Trophy and Sail. Models with shorter lengths had their hair styled into a bowl cut, while girls with longer lengths had little pieces of their hair wrapped into mini knots at the sides of the head in a “Minnie Mouse” style. The knots were locked in with the brand’s Outer Space Hairspray and the ends of the hair were left natural.

