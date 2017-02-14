While makeup focused on giving the skin a natural glow, hair was tailored for each model at 3.1 Phillip Lim.

“We have a really diverse cast this season,” said Francelle Daly, who keyed makeup for Nars. “I wanted to keep the skin really beautiful, but try to capture the inner glow of all of our girls.” The natural makeup look focused on the skin, first prepped with NARSskin Aqua Gel Luminous Oil-Free Moisturizer. Daly then applied Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer with her hands for gentle coverage and used Multiple Stick Concealer in shade Copacabana on the T-zone, bridge of the nose, cheekbones and chin for a glowy look. To add shimmer, Daly used the brand’s Light Reflecting Loose Setting Powder all over the face. Eyes were emphasized by curling the lashes and using two coats of Audacious Mascara. For the mascara to really pop, Daly applied a neutral toned eyeliner on the water line. Lips were also left nude with the use of a new lip pencil that was blended in slightly.

To bring out individuality, hair focused on each model’s texture and length. “We realized that what was so interesting about the collection was the diversity within the casting,” said Duffy, who led hair for KMS California. “We’re exaggerating the personality within the hair…any kind of bends, any hairline movements we’re keeping and exaggerating them.” On girls with long hair, Duffy washed the hair and let it air dry to keep its natural texture. To emphasize the texture, the hair was twisted into two buns and sprayed with a moisturizing or shaping spray. On some models whose hair had grown out, Duffy trimmed the ends to make a graphic line to accentuate their features.

Inspired by blitz culture and the New Romantics of the Seventies, Jin Soon Choi, who led nails for JINsoon, painted nails in a dusty teal. “It’s a very unusual color,” she said. “As you can see the makeup is very natural, so it makes sense to make [the nails] a little bit darker to highlight the bold jewel tones in the collection.”