While mining Dior’s archives, the house’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri discovered that within a year after Christian Dior showed his first collection 70 years ago the brand was selling worldwide. So in keeping with this globetrotting tradition, she opted to wink at women travelers of yesteryear, like Amelia Earhart, for the beauty look this couture season.

“They didn’t wear much makeup,” said Peter Philips, creative and image director for makeup at Dior. “They were even a bit weathered, and I want that look.