“The look of the show is a little bit inspired by ‘Game of Thrones,’” said hairstylist Orlando Pita. “They are warrior women, but they’re very feminine. They have these waves and braids … and then they have a crown, which makes it kind of tougher. So it’s a mixture.”

Pita used Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray from his own line, Orlando Pita Play, to help fashion the curls, plus Schwarzkopf’s Osis+ Dust It to give tresses a rougher texture.

Tom Pecheux had in mind “an incredible fairytale, goddess woman,” also à la “Game of Thrones.

“So for the makeup [look], we decided to play with a very healthy, glowy and gold face,” said Pecheux, who employed a mix of pink, yellow and white gold tones.

A gloss with a bit of a sparkle was applied to lips, while eyes got a touch of black mascara and pencil.

