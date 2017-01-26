“There’s a little bit of urban versus country in the show,” said makeup artist Terry Barber backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring couture display. In keeping with this idea, he crafted two different beauty looks.

For one — to depict a city dweller — he color-blocked eyelids in bright hues, such as lime green, red and pink. “It’s that shape that almost looks like the girl [has done] it with her thumb,” said Barber, working with MAC Cosmetics. “It’s got that spontaneity to it. It is not luxurious and labored, carved and contoured.”

Models were given matte skin, a strong brow and red, glossed lips. “It’s like a mixture of the Nineties Buffalo [Collective] period, mixed with a bit of [Guy] Bourdin,” continued Barber, adding it’s to a sharp and done effect.

“As the show develops, everything starts to become looser,” he said. “Her cheeks become flushed, lips become rosier, eyes become more natural.”

The models channeling the country theme had pink blush applied to cheeks and under their lash line. “So she goes from urban pollution to fresh country air,” Barber said. “And she has a beauty to suit both worlds.”

The hairstyles, created by Odile Gilbert, echoed the makeup metamorphosis. The first few models down the runway in this section wore a braided chignon under a scarf. Then coifs became more deconstructed.

“They’re in the field,” said Gilbert, of the models. “They all have braided hair,” but some less well-done than others, with varying volume.