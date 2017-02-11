It was pandemonium backstage at Jeremy Scott Friday evening.

Hair, makeup, nail teams and Gigi Hadid crowded into an overheated Clarkson Square tent before the start of the show, prepping for what makeup artist Kabuki for MAC described as a “symbolist” production.

“It’s sort of like symbolist almost, it’s almost like a bit pre-Rafaeli with the hair and a little early Seventies,” Kabuki said. “There was a photo of Shelley Duvall, I think from ‘Nashville,’ with some single eyelashes. There’s a lot of imagery of idolatry like from Elvis to Jesus all mixed up together. So there was a little bit of the statues of the Virgin Mary and the color palette that would be used there — sort of salmons around the eye, pinks, rosy cheeks and sort of a waxy texture to the skin.” To get the look, he used MAC’s Studio Finish Concealer on the skin and sheer pink Energy Shot Versicolour stain on the lips. On cheeks, he used the Kabuki Magic Powder Blush Duo, with Shell Cream Colour Base on the eye and Next to Nothing Face Colour. The biggest impact came from the lower lash line — where Kabuki cut and glued individual #7 lashes.

The hair took on an individualistic vibe. “Normally for Jeremy we do one specific look…this show’s very different. The concept behind the show really is about how we worship social media and how we worship celebrity,” said Eugene Souleiman for Wella.

It resulted in many different looks, including pigtail buns and curls. “Some girls look raw and cool, like they’re from Seattle in the early Nineties,” Souleiman said. Others he described had a “disco feeling.” “One girl’s going to look like a cross between Elvis Presley and Liberace,” he added.

On the product, he used basically the entire Wella line, including men’s products. “There isn’t one product, there’s loads of products — it’s everywhere.”

Jan Arnold from CND designed a sun-drenched, custom-blended red hue with stars inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the press-on nail look. “I asked him in his words how he would describe [the collection], and he said ‘L.A. cool girl, eclectic,’ which kind of describes him, actually.”

To make the red, she blended one coat of Banana Clips, a yellow, with Electric Orange and two coats of Wild Fire red. “The key to this red is you don’t want to go classic length and shape,” Arnold said. “You want to go a little longer, a little pointier, very sleek and sexy, kind of badass.”