“It was about a very Seventies, chic look,” explained Damien Boissinot backstage before the Viktor & Rolf couture show, referring to the coif involving well-groomed, free-hanging tresses that models sported.

For the effect, he blow-dried their hair, then used a curling iron and brush “to give [it] a beautiful and strong texture. It’s really shiny, healthy hair.”

Product-wise, Boissinot applied some mousse from Moroccanoil and Elnett hairspray from L’Oréal Paris.

Pat McGrath created the gold-and-silver three-dimensional makeup look, which entailed a raised gold-hued silhouette of a wing running from the inner corner of models’ peepers to the outer edge of their brow and then to the lashline, which was swept with a silver color. That metallic hue also ran up the side of models’ noses to the inside edge of their brows.