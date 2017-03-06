Hairstylist Katsuya Kamo conceived the cropped black hairstyles for Haider Ackermann’s fall show. He gleaned inspiration from an old Peter Lindbergh photo in which models sport black hats. “I said OK, I will do it like this, and then we tried to make it really modern-looking,” he explained.

The look involved three black layers on models’ heads — a stockinglike fabric tied under their chins; another fabric on part of the head, and then a cropped, fringed wig. Kamo described the effect as being boyish with a touch of femininity.

The makeup was minimal. “There’s also a lot going on with the hair, so we decided to keep it simple,” said Inge Grognard, working with MAC Cosmetics.

Models’ skin was kept fairly true to their natural hue, just slightly amplified. “We brushed the eyebrows, there is no mascara or lipstick. It’s just a simple, clean…face,” she explained.