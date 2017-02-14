For Eckhaus Latta, individuality and uniqueness is key for both the collection and beauty look.

While most models had their faces bare and radiant with the help of Guerlain products, others sported a graphic finger paint design. “It’s not really a concept show. It’s like whatever feels right, playful and fun,” said Kanako Takase, who keyed makeup for Guerlain, on the face paint look. “I just see what they are wearing. [The designers] gave me freedom and they didn’t want to have a reference, so I do whatever I feel.” The face paint, which included a bright color palette of orange, pink, green, blue and red, was painted in small marks on various areas, like the eye, ear or neck. No set pattern was created, rather the paint was drawn on in random spots to play off the unique vibe of the collection. The models without the face paint simply had their skin enhanced with the help of Guerlain Météorites Baby Glow to add radiance and a slight tint and Terracotta Sun Trio to give the face some dimension. The eyes were enhanced with a bit of La Petite Robe Noire Mascara and the natural color of the lips was brought out with a beige colored lipstick.

Out of the 31 models cast in the show, eight had their hair styled into an orb-like, modern day beehive. “Eckhaus Latta is always very unique and genderless and odd embracing,” said Holli Smith, who led hair for Bumble and bumble, on the style she created. “I feel there’s something more weird and elfin about [the style]. I think it feels more future than retro.” To create the look, Smith added volume and height to the front of the head by teasing the hair using generous amounts of Bumble and bumble Thickening Hairspray and Surf Spray. This kept the hair’s natural texture in tact, but created the tall, rounded look at the front of the head and the flatter look at the back. Other models had their natural texture enhanced to have a variety of styles for the show.

No look was created for nails.