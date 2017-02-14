The beauty at Naeem Khan looked to a youthful inspiration focused on pristine skin and messy, but controlled hair.

Gato, who keyed makeup for Maybelline, wanted to create a pristine beauty look that mirrored the portraits of John Singer Sargent. “The most special thing about this makeup is that they look like they’re in a picture,” he said. “We had to mix a lot of different colors just to make everything on point.” Gato started off by evening out skin tone using Maybelline Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer and Dream Cushion Foundation. Instead of using a regular blush, Gato blended a metallic red lipstick onto the cheek and brushed the color down to the neck. He explained that the metallic texture created a similar effect to pinching the cheeks and the color was a more natural hue. He also used a slightly darker hued metallic lipstick on the lips by dotting the color in the middle for a stained look. Eyes were left neutral, but enhanced with the brand’s Blushed Nudes Eye Shadow Palette.

Hair also had a youthful vibe with models sporting waved hair pulled into messy buns. “[The designer] wanted the hair to be easy and effortless, but with one soft wave at the top,” said Odile Gilbert, who led hair for TRESemmé. “It’s nice to have the hair packed, but with a feminine and soft touch.” To create the wave, TRESemmé Beauty-Full Volume Mousse was applied to wet hair before being blow dried. Once dry, a volume cream and dry shampoo were used to add volume and sculpt the wave. The hair was then pulled back into a French twist, but made to unravel a bit to resemble a nest.

Nails mimicked the metallic embellishments of the collection with models wearing a glitter mosaic effect. “It’s almost like a blend of colors, like a universe of colors all coming together,” said Gina Edwards, who led nails for Kiss Products, on the custom gold, silver and bronze creation. “We just went with it like this woman who’s independent and classy, but is still this very downtown girl.” To create the effect, Edwards started with a fake black nail then applied the colored glitter in an ombré pattern. These designs were then glued to the model’s real nails.