For the first time since its acquisition by L’Oréal in 2012, Baxter of California is making serious strides to grow its business.

The Los Angeles-based men’s brand has a new global president — Yann Joffredo — and a new campaign aimed at Millennial men. Industry sources estimate the brand does about $25 million in sales, but with increased efforts in digital and social media marketing, it could triple that number by 2020.