By  on June 22, 2017
Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup's Glitter Stick campaign

Milk Makeup

When it comes to event marketing, are protests the next music festivals?

With a host of beauty brands participating in this year’s NYC Pride Parade, one might question if events centered on activism are poised to be socially driven Generation Z’s version of Coachella.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus