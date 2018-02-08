With the beauty business riding high in the hair and makeup categories, insiders will be watching with a keen eye as the fall 2018 beauty trends emerge from the runways at New York Fashion Week and beyond. And while the hour is early, there are already a few standouts in the category.

Models at Sandy Liang’s fall show were left mostly natural, with a touch of Nineties nostalgia. The makeup was inspired by the Lower East Side “real girl” and was a “street, natural look,” said makeup artist Cheve Chan of Makeup Pro. Hair, by Naeemah LaFond for Amika, reflected the models’ natural textures.

Nails however, went for the blue-green color sported by Hallie Parker, the character Lindsay Lohan played in the 1996 remake of “The Parent Trap.” They were created by Holly Falcone for Orly with a mix of Royal Navy and I See Blue.

The beauty looks thus far are a sharp turn from this time last year, when New York collections occurred shortly after the U.S. inauguration and marked a sharp return to politicism on the runways and backstage. All that eye makeup was meant to project a “strong” image, makeup artists said.

The lips were strong, too, with burgundy monopolizing the Marc Jacobs, Mara Hoffman, Anna Sui and Jonathan Simkhai. Glitter made a comeback at Tadashi Shoji and Ulla Johnson, and lower lashes were the focus at Jeremy Scott and Tadashi Shoji. The trends combined at LRS, where makeup artist Erin Parsons for Maybelline coated lower lashes in silver glitter.

Strong color was also a big trend for fall 2017, after many seasons of minimalist no-makeup-makeup looks. Designers including Altuzarra, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell sent models with bold eye makeup creations down the runway.

Will the look soften for fall or will the bold, in-your-face beauty looks continue? Check back to find out, as we update this post daily throughout Fashion Month.