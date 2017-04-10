DALLAS — BeautyKind’s Concert for Causes last month at AT&T Stadium in Dallas is paying off for the e-tailer.

The country-centric show featuring Demi Lovato, Randy Travis and others attracted 20,000 people and raised $2 million for the American Heart Association, said founder and chief executive officer Hil Davis.

Now BeautyKind, which donates 5 percent of each sale to a charity of the customer’s choice, is developing a promotion to pitch its site via email to the staffs of major corporations that support the AHA.

“The reach is really large — 20 million people with American Heart,” Davis said. “We’re working on the artwork so the company, BeautyKind and American Heart all get a callout.”

The promotion might offer a $25 digital gift card and promise a $10 charitable gift from the corporate sponsor with a minimum purchase, Davis said. That would be on top of BeautyKind’s 5 percent donation to the AHA.

Scott Farace, senior vice president of development at the AHA’s Southwest Affiliate, said details are still being finalized but he expects to test the program within a month.

“We worked with a lot of our corporate donors on the concert, and there was a lot of great feedback,” Farace said. “This doesn’t have a downside for an organization to say, ‘We’d like to offer this to our employees.”

Davis forecasts that BeautyKind sales will quadruple this year to approximately $7 million.

BeautyKind currently showcases 135 brands, including bestsellers GlamGlow, Laura Geller, Butter London and Nest.

It’s been a challenge to sign major vendors, Davis acknowledged, but he sees that easing up.

“With the massive shift [in sales] to online, these brands are realizing that two-thirds of our customers are below 35, and they believe in giving back,” he said. “A lot were interested in sponsoring the charity concert, but we put that together in two and a half months, and they budget farther out.”

Davis expects to have more luck signing brands for a charity concert planned next year in Atlanta. “Now that we have one on our belt and the timeline is a lot longer for them to work with, we know there is a lot of interest,” he said.

Launched in November 2014, BeautyKind is based in Culver City, Calif., but Davis’ family lives in Dallas, so he travels back and forth.