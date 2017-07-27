From Millennial re-brands to big name partnerships and edible face masks to highly anticipated cosmetics launches, A-list celebrities are bringing their star power and social media influence to the beauty world. Here, a list of celebrities making news this fall.

1. Rihanna

What: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

When: Fall 2017

Rihanna is known for making a statement on the red carpet, but now the singer is preparing to make waves in the beauty world with the launch of her own cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Little information has been shared about the brand since the singer signed a deal with Kendo in April 2016; however, she hinted at releasing a holographic lip product at her Fenty x Puma spring runway show.

2. Kim Kardashian West

What: KKW Beauty and fragrance line

When: Fall 2017

Following in her sister Kylie’s footsteps, Kim Kardashian caused a social media frenzy when she launched her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, in June with her Crème Contour & Highlight Kit. Selling out upon launch, the brand rang up $14.4 million in sales, according to industry sources, and sales will surely increase when her 101 million Instagram followers get a look at the concealer kit she’s adding to the product lineup in August. In addition to her cosmetics line, Kardashian has revealed she’s creating a fragrance collection without a licensing deal this fall. Little information is currently available; however, industry sources have said the collection will include four to five fragrances launched over a period of a few months and in limited quantity.

3. Madonna

What: MDNA Skin

When: September 2017

Ever wondered how Madonna has such preternaturally youthful skin? The answer could lie in MDNA Skin, the 58-year-old singer and actress’ luxury skin-care line, which launched in Japan in 2014. The Tuscan-inspired line will now launch Stateside this September with six stockkeeping units infused with natural ingredients, like mineral water, fango and olive oil from Montecatini Terme. The hero product, which Madonna personally vouched for on her Instagram, is the Rejuvenator Set, a chrome clay mask that comes with a dual-headed device that magnetically removes the mask on one end and massages the excess product into the skin on the other. Prices range from $50 to $600.

4. Victoria Beckham

What: Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder

When: September 2017

Estée Lauder is betting big on Victoria Beckham. After a successful launch for the first collaboration last September, Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder is releasing a second iteration of the collection, this time twice the size, with new products like Skin Perfecting Powder, Cheek Crème and a $700 Trousse de Maquillage: Noir Makeup Kit, a leather makeup case with six products. The collection will also expand its reach: global distribution will almost triple to 1,200 doors and the line will be available on Net-a-porter, sephora.com and in select Sephora stores in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Industry sources estimate that sales could reach $30 million in retail.

5. Bella Hadid

What: Face of Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night

When: September 2017

Bella Hadid made her debut as the face of Bulgari’s Goldea The Roman Night when she descended Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps wearing the brand’s Serpenti Eyes on Me necklace and a vintage John Galliano gown in late May. According to the brand, Hadid, who was also named the face of Bulgari’s accessories in February, was chosen for the fragrance to attract a younger demographic to the brand and build loyalty across different categories. Industry sources project the fragrance could earn 30 million euros for its first year on the market.

6. James Franco

What: Face of Coach for Men

When: September 2017

Coach has tapped James Franco as the face of its first men’s fragrance, Coach for Men. The actor, who stars in the upcoming HBO Show, “The Deuce,” this September, was chosen to front the campaign because he embodies the references of American style that are used at Coach, according to Stuart Vevers, creative director of the brand. The men’s fragrance follows Coach’s first foray into fragrance in 2016 with the launch of the women’s scent, Coach Eau de Parfum, which earned $8 million in first-quarter sales.

7. Salma Hayek

What: Blend It Yourself for Juice Generation

When: July 2017

Salma Hayek has been blending beauty products her whole life thanks to her grandmother who would make beauty concoctions from kitchen leftovers. The actress, who already has a line of cosmetics called Nuance by Salma Hayek, is tapping into her family history with her latest wellness venture: Blend It Yourself for Juice Generation. The collection is a national delivery service that offers 12 smoothies, three açai bowls and three “Beauty Blends” that can be used in smoothies or as a topical skin-care mask. The blends are meant to stimulate collagen production, prevent sun damage and promote a radiant complexion, among other benefits.

8. Cindy Crawford

What: Rebranding Meaningful Beauty

When: August 2017

Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty brand is getting a Millennial makeover. The Guthy-Renker-owned brand, which was developed by Crawford in conjunction with cosmetic surgeon Jean-Louis Sebagh, is revealing a new look and four new products: a Youth Activating Melon Serum, Environmental Protecting Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, Intensive Triple Exfoliating Treatment and an Overnight Retinol Repairing Crème. The new products address issues like environmental pollution and infrared damage, and are designed to target a younger customer. Industry sources estimate the relaunch could reach $100 million in sales during its first year.