BeGlammed used the backdrop of New York Fashion Week to launch its latest on-demand option — in home nail services in New York City.BeGlammed joined forces with the cruelty-free NCLA nail brand to offer manicures, pedicures and UV gel-application. The beauty service will be available via web, app and mobile in the coming weeks. BeGlammed’s New York City pricing will start at $35 for a manicure and $50 for a pedicure. An in-home gel manicure will start at $50 and a gel pedicure will start at $65.During NYFW, BeGlammed styled hair and makeup for Juicy Couture’s show with a special appearance by Paris Hilton. The event was a jumping off point to provide a preview of future partnerships between BeGlammed and Juicy Couture. In the past, BeGlammed and Juicy Couture created a beauty bar at Coachella 2017. [caption id="attachment_10993996" align="alignnone" width="300"] Maile Pacheco[/caption]“Now we're ready to take on the Big Apple at-large, rolling out in-home nail services in New York City in the coming weeks for our consumers,” said Maile Pacheco, BeGlammed’s founder.New York is just the beginning with plans calling for the addition of five other markets — Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; San Francisco. and Dallas by the end of the year. Next year the company expects nail services will be live in all 23 of its markets.Nails have been on the radar for BeGlammed, said Pacheco, adding the company waited for a suitable partner. In addition to its cruelty-free positioning, NCLA is associated with its wide array of colors and its nail wraps which don’t need dry time and do not harm nail beds. Recently, the brand expanded its line to include treatments such as cuticle-oil and nail lacquer remover wipes.“We’ve long had requests for nails from the everyday mother to the high-powered Internet executive, social influencer and fashion magazine editor,” Pacheco said.BeGlammed nail techs will carry an array of the Los-Angeles inspired polishes and gels that have become the calling card of NCLA such as the red Rush Hour and Rodeo Drive Royalty along with Volume 4 and No So Sweet. “Plus, NCLA's organic products will suit our environmentally friendly consumers,” Pacheco added.Longer term, Pacheco said the company’s strategy includes other at-home beauty services. “But right now, we're focused on nails, holding the market share and maintaining our standing as the best on demand beauty service app for customer service, service quality and customer ratings.”BeGlammed, which works with 1,300-plus stylists, has also inked collaborations with retailers such as Macy’s and W Hotels in the past to bring its services to more consumers.