PARIS – Beiersdorf AG said its sales rose 4.9 percent in the first nine months of 2017, bolstered by both the group’s consumer and Tesa adhesives divisions, and raised the company’s full-year guidance.The German maker of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie reported sales of 5.28 billion euros in the nine months ended Sept. 30. In organic terms, the group’s revenues advanced 5.1 percent.“The consumer business segment demonstrated its competitiveness with above-market sales growth, recording substantial sales increases in the third quarter. Tesa regained its former strength, achieving strong double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2017. Consequently, we increased market shares and strengthened our global position,” Beiersdorf chief executive officer Stefan F. Heidenreich said in a statement on Thursday.In the nine months, effects from exchange rates dampened growth by 0.1 percentage points, and structural effects by 0.1 percentage points.The consumer business segment of the Hamburg-based company posted sales growth of 3.8 percent to 4.34 billion euros, with all core brands contributing to the growth. Revenues were up 3.7 percent at Nivea, 2.4 percent at Eucerin, 13.5 percent at La Prairie and 2.7 percent at Hansaplast.Sales growth for the division was particularly strong in the Africa-Asia-Australia region and robust in Europe and the Americas.Tesa’s sales were up 10.6 percent to 945 million euros.Beiersdorf said that due to a strong third-quarter performance, it is raising its full-year forecast. It now expects company sales to grow by 4 percent to 5 percent in 2017. In August, it had given guidance of 3 percent to 4 percent.The group’s consumer business branch is forecast to outperform the market, with sales gains of about 4 percent and an EBIT margin from operations slightly exceeding last year’s. Tesa is forecast to register around 8 percent sales growth, and an operating EBIT margin up slightly on that in 2016.