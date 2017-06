Beiersdorf AG is planning to build a new, 230 million euro headquarters and research center in its native Hamburg, Germany, starting this year. Work on the 1.1 million-square-foot location is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

The maker of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie said Thursday that its executive and supervisory boards gave the project the approval a few days ago. “In doing so, Beiersdorf is establishing a basis for strong growth in the future,” it said.