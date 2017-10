Proraso, the Italian shave brand distributed in the U.S. by Bigelow Trading, is linking up with the upcoming remake of “Murder on the Orient Express.” The update based on the Agatha Christie classic novel will debut Nov. 10 with a notable cast including Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley and Kenneth Branagh.The beauty industry appears to like starring alongside major movie releases. In the past few months there have been limited-edition collections in conjunction with “Star Wars” and “Frozen.” According to Ian Ginsberg, president of C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries, collaborations with movies drive excitement from all angles — the film and the products.Ginsberg said Twentieth Century Fox approached his company, which distributes Proraso in the U.S., because of the natural tie in with the character Hercule Poirot’s signature handlebar mustache. Poirot is played in the movie by Branagh.Dovetailing with the film, Bigelow created an exclusive dopp kit in tandem with Billykirk, a leather accessories manufacturer. The kit features six Proraso items such as a pre-shave cream, after shave, moustache wax and a beard brush. It retails for $195 and will be available exclusively at proraso-usa.com/murder, C.O. Bigelow, Ron Robinson and ronrobinson.com. A social media campaign and microsite with styling tips launch Oct. 25. There is also the opportunity to register for a sweepstakes tied to the campaign to win a trip to New York, including a crime tour of Manhattan along with a murder mystery experience staged at Grand Central Station.Established in 1948, Proraso is the number-one shave brand in Italy, Ginsberg said. “It is the brand that every kid in Italy was taught to shave with. We love these heritage, family brands.” In the U.S. the shave line is sold at barber shops, apothecaries including C.O. Bigelow, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue Men's Store and sephora.com. The men's category is garnering more attention as men take control of their grooming needs as reflected by the growth of upscale barber shops and extended presentations in retail doors, such as a men's lounge at the Herald Square Target.